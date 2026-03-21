PMC health officials oppose Kasba Peth office shift, cite service disruption concerns

Civic health officials have raised concerns over the proposed relocation of key Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) offices from Kasba Peth, warning of possible disruption to essential services and inconvenience to citizens. The civic administration has informed the health department about plans to shift offices from Late Tukaram Haribhau Jawale Bhavan in Kasba Peth to other locations. (HT FILE)

The civic administration has informed the health department about plans to shift offices from Late Tukaram Haribhau Jawale Bhavan in Kasba Peth to other locations. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday, the department stated that the current office experiences a high daily footfall and maintains critical public records.

The building houses key services, including birth and death registration, correction and enquiry sections, record storage units, the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit, and other public health administrative offices.

Officials noted that the office manages records dating back to 1950 and processes hundreds of applications daily.

Dr Manisha Naik, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “Citizens from across the city visit for registrations, corrections, certificates and verification work.”

They emphasised that the centrally located office is easily accessible from across Pune. Relocating it could lead to confusion, delays and inconvenience, particularly for those seeking urgent documents. Officials also warned that shifting multiple departments simultaneously could disrupt ongoing work and affect routine operations.

Commenting on the same, Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said, “We have urged the administration to reconsider the decision and retain the office at its current location in the interest of public convenience and efficient service delivery.”

Repeated attempts to contact municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram for comment were unsuccessful.