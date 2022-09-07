PMC hopes to generate income from leased properties
PMC survey finds it has over 3,900 properties and some of it given on lease is not generating revenue
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed survey of its properties and found that it has over 3,900 properties and some of it given on lease is not generating revenue.
Rajesh Muthe, deputy commissioner, PMC, said, “After a verification process carried out between April and July this year, we found that 58 properties were not generating any income as it were constructed but not in use. We have acquired possession of five such properties and will place on lease again.”
According to the PMC estate department, the civic body has 3,912 properties located across the city of which 3,200 are mapped and 1,446 are given on lease. “The properties not in use have been taken under the possession of PMC and given on fresh lease. Leased properties have added ₹2 crore to the PMC exchequer,” said Muthe.
PMC conducted the survey to identify its properties and use it to increase revenue.
Another PMC official said it is tough to maintain all its properties. With the influence of local leaders, some of the prime properties are misused. However, civic officials have successfully taken possession of many of these premises linked to politicians.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics