PMC hopes to generate income from leased properties

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed survey of its properties and found that it has over 3,900 properties and some of it given on lease is not generating revenue.

Rajesh Muthe, deputy commissioner, PMC, said, “After a verification process carried out between April and July this year, we found that 58 properties were not generating any income as it were constructed but not in use. We have acquired possession of five such properties and will place on lease again.”

According to the PMC estate department, the civic body has 3,912 properties located across the city of which 3,200 are mapped and 1,446 are given on lease. “The properties not in use have been taken under the possession of PMC and given on fresh lease. Leased properties have added ₹2 crore to the PMC exchequer,” said Muthe.

PMC conducted the survey to identify its properties and use it to increase revenue.

Another PMC official said it is tough to maintain all its properties. With the influence of local leaders, some of the prime properties are misused. However, civic officials have successfully taken possession of many of these premises linked to politicians.