PMC initiates action against errant garbage generators

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued orders to initiate action against residential and commercial establishments generating 100kg of garbage per day but do not dispose it. The department on February 2 issued a letter to all ward offices along with a list of 1,900 such bulk waste generators. The health inspectors have been directed to inspect such units within seven days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The solid waste management department of PMC has asked all ward offices to inspect such and take action against errant societies and commercial establishments, said, the officials on Sunday.

The inspectors have been asked to take necessary action regarding the disposal of biodegradable waste through composting, biomethanation or other technologies.

Furthermore, the health inspectors have been asked to ensure all such waste generators process the entire wet waste generated and it is not lifted by PMC, states the letter.

Sandip Kadam, head, solid waste management department of PMC, said, it is mandatory to segregate the wet and dry waste by housing societies and commercial establishments generating more than 100kgs of waste daily as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

“We have found that the action against errant units is hardly taken by the respective officials. Now, they have been directed to inspect and take action against culprits. The civic body will issue notices to them, collect the fines and no wet waste will be picked by PMC,” he said.

The PMC has shared the list of over 1,900 such units which includes housing societies, bungalows, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, public offices, commercial establishments, markets, buildings or undertakings occupied by central government offices, state government offices or undertakings, local bodies, public sector and private companies, religious places, stadiums and sports complexes etc.

“The rule will be mandatory for all private, semi-government and commercial establishments, said officials.

Pushkar Kulkarni, convener of Pashan Area Sabha, said, the housing societies should assign a space to set up the composting unit for wet waste and we support the PMC decision. However, the civic body should also consider the same when it comes to hotels and other commercial establishments.

“The PMC gives permissions to commercial establishments and hotels but forgets to check the huge amount of waste generated by them. It is too late when they discover the issue and then think of setting up a wet waste processing unit for the same. Similar things have happened in Baner and citizens had to approach the court,” he said.