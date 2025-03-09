PMC installs street lights at 274 dark spots in city 

Following instructions from Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed streetlights at 274 previously dark spots across the city to enhance safety, particularly for women and senior citizens. According to PMC officials, the initiative focused on areas under the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, and Aundh-Baner ward offices. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Gorhe recently held a meeting with PMC officials, highlighting concerns about poorly lit and isolated areas that pose security risks. She directed the civic body to install adequate lighting in these locations.

“In a meeting with PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and the police, I instructed officials to improve lighting at vulnerable spots and ensure all CCTV cameras across the city are functional. The PMC has submitted a report confirming that 274 such spots have been lit up in coordination with the police, who also provided input on key locations,” Gorhe said.

According to PMC officials, the initiative focused on areas under the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Kothrud-Bavdhan, and Aundh-Baner ward offices. Streetlights have been installed under Dengle Bridge, Patil Estate Bridge, Apte Road, Ramoshiwadi, Wakdewadi, Janwadi, Eklavya College, Paramhans Nagar, and along stretches from Paranjape School to Cummins Company Gate, Chandni Chowk bus stop, Kothrud Depot, and ARAI Road.

Additionally, the PMC has repaired and installed CCTV cameras in several locations to enhance surveillance.