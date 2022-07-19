PMC invests Rs800 crore in government securities
PUNE Due to declining interest rates on fixed deposits, for the first time Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has changed its strategy and invested at least Rs800 crore in government securities for the long term.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We decided to invest in government securities which is a safe option. We have invested almost Rs800 crore in the government securities till date.”
Accounts officer in PMC Ulka Kalaskar said, “As the fixed deposit interest rates has declined, to get maximum returns, PMC has opted for this option. It is completely safe and supported by the central government and Reserve Bank of India.”
She said, “We also have fixed deposits worth Rs1,200 crore.”
-
Bijnor’s Meghna sees Jhulan Goswami as mentor
Lanky pacer Meghna Singh is 2cm shorter than Jhulan Goswami and that is not the only field wherein the Uttar Pradesh cricketer lags behind the women's cricket legend. With just one Test and 14 ODIs under her belt, Meghna has a lot of ground to cover before she can even come into the league of Goswami, a veteran of 12 WTests, 201 WODIs and 68 WT20s.
-
CBI finds DHFL paid a ₹17cr commission to controversial businessman Jitu Navlani
Mumbai: In the course of its investigation the Central Bureau of Investigation has found that Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, deviating from its usual practise, paid controversial Mumbai businessman Jitu Navlani a commission of ₹17 crore.
-
Police nabs burglars who planned thefts on Facebook messenger
Mumbai: The police has arrested two people, for allegedly robbing locked houses across cities in the country after making elaborate plans on Facebook messenger. The police arrested one of the robbers from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, while the other was apprehended from his home town Delhi. “We soon learnt about his Facebook friendship with Chowdhary,” said senior police inspector of Malad police station, Dhananjay Ligade. Ligade said the two became friends on Facebook a year ago.
-
EOW arrests investment firm owner for duping 170 people of ₹7 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested the owner of an investment firm for allegedly duping 170 investors to the tune of nearly ₹7 crore. The accused Siddharth Pilani, 36, is the proprietor of Capital Berg which has an office in Kandivali (West). Joint commissioner of police, Pravin Padwal, EOW confirmed that the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act unit last week arrested Pilani for cheating many investors.
-
SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.
