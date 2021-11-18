PMC not in favour of ‘double-decker’ flyover due to inflated costs

PUNE With the cost of turning a flyover section from Rajaram bridge to Fun Time cinema into a double-decker roadway inflating the project cost by ₹25 crore, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration is not in favour of executing the same.

Union minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari recently conducted the ground breaking of the flyover on Sinhgad road, and at the event he suggested the PMC to adopt the techniques used by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Gadkari suggested that within the same cost PMC would be able to build double-decker flyovers, which would help to address future traffic problems.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane then asked the administration to look into the possibility.

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner said, “The administration checked the proposal and it is adding more ₹25 crore in cost. As the cost is increasing, the administration has suggested not to do it, but municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will take a call on it.”

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap supported the administration not to build a double -decker flyover. The ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stays aggressive on adopt ing the new technology to build the double decker considering the future needs.

12 parties interested in bidding for riverfront development project

A total of 12 parties have shown an interest in bidding for the riverfront development project between Sangamwadi and Bund Garden, Pune Municipal Corporation officials said on Thursday.

This section is only phase one of the riverfront development project in the city.

The 12 parties have submitted their expressions of interest and technical scrutiny of the same is currently on.