PMC orders dept heads to act on court cases within 3 days

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all department heads to act within three days on court cases where judgments have already been delivered, including either complying with the orders or filing appeals; officials said. Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate issued the directions during a review meeting of pending cases held on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate issued the directions during a review meeting of pending cases held on Friday. The review meeting involved various departments—roads, gardens, social welfare, property management, land acquisition and tax among others.

Divate said, “No laxity or delay should be allowed in cases pending before the Supreme Court and High Court, and the civic body’s stand must be effectively presented within the prescribed time limit,” he said.

During the meeting, officials were directed to immediately act on the court orders after securing the required approvals. The civic administration has also decided to maintain an updated Google Sheet until its legal case management software is fully updated. The sheet will record the latest hearing, orders and action taken in every case.

According to officials, the PMC has given priority to land acquisition cases, particularly those involving compensation, reservation changes and other pending legal action. Departments have also been asked to coordinate closely with the legal department and submit affidavits and documents to lawyers within the stipulated timelines. Cases involving mobile towers and other tax matters where substantial civic funds are at stake will be prioritised. Officials have also been asked to recover dues in cases filed under section 406, where applicable.

All pending cases will now be classified into A, B and C categories based on their importance, financial impact and potential liability for the civic body. ‘A’ category cases involving major financial or policy implications and B-category cases will receive priority and regular monitoring. Divate also directed departments to fix responsibility in two pending execution petitions before the district court.