News / Cities / Pune News / PMC organises fort making competition

PMC organises fort making competition

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The exhibition has replicas of Pratapgad, Shivneri, Sinhagad, Rajgad, Vijaydurga, Suvarnadurga, Lohegad, Torna, Sajjangad, Sindhudurg, Malhargad, Janjira and Purandar among others

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised 29th fort-making competition at Sambhaji Garden, JM Road which got a good response from locals and students.

The exhibition will continue till November 19. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, inaugurated the exhibition on Thursday which will continue till November 19.

The exhibition has replicas of Pratapgad, Shivneri, Sinhagad, Rajgad, Vijaydurga, Suvarnadurga, Lohegad, Torna, Sajjangad, Sindhudurg, Malhargad, Janjira and Purandar among others.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “Fort making is one of the biggest attractions during Diwali. Nowadays due to small homes and shortage of place, kids are not able to make forts at their homes and societies. By considering that to provide a place as well attract the students towards our history. PMC is organising this exhibition from last many years.”

Historians and experts from geographical backgrounds will examine these forts and select three winners who will be awarded.

