PMC, PCB to launch joint drive to tackle garbage crisis

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) will hold a joint meeting on June 28 to address the slow progress of garbage processing at the Hadapsar Industrial Estate. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram emphasised the urgent need to implement biomining techniques and take immediate action to resolve the issue. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram emphasised the urgent need to implement biomining techniques and take immediate action to resolve the issue. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PMC in collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has intensified efforts to tackle the mounting garbage problem in Lohegaon area. Ram stated that unattended waste in open spaces has become a hotspot for birds, stray dogs and even wildlife posing a serious threat to flight safety in and around the airport. Newly appointed PCB CEO Vidyadhar Pawar said that he will look into the issue.

PCB has been facing several challenges in managing and processing garbage effectively due to rapid urbanisation, limited space and outdated infrastructure. One of the core issues is lack of comprehensive waste segregation system at the source which hampers effective recycling and composting efforts. PCB lacks adequate space for setting up large-scale waste processing units within its jurisdiction. Transporting waste to centralised processing facilities outside cantonment limits increases operational costs and logistical complexity, health department officials said.

Civil rights activist Rajabhau Chavan said, “Policy and administrative hurdles complicate the issue. Coordination between PMC and PCB is often inconsistent leading to overlapping responsibilities and gaps in service. Additionally, budget constraints restrict the board’s ability to invest in modern technologies like bio-methanation or waste to energy plants. The meeting between the two civic bodies must ensure that garbage is disposed of scientifically and within deadline.”