PMC promises to reopen Vishrambaug Wada by end of July

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has assured to reopen the historic Vishrambaug Wada for citizens by the end of July, following a demand raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar, who warned of an agitation if access to the site was not restored. Civic officials said delays were due to the intricate nature of wooden restoration work, which aimed to retain the original Maratha-era architecture. (HT FILE)

Vishrambaug Wada, located opposite Tulsi Baug, has been closed to the public for the past few years due to restoration work. Built in 1807 AD in the Peshwa architectural style, the wada was designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar. Some sections were damaged in a fire in 1880, and the building later housed the Pune Municipal Council office between 1930 and 1960.

Khardekar, who visited the site with PMC’s heritage cell officer Sunil Mohite on Sunday, said, “Though the restoration of the back section was completed long ago, the work of front portion was delayed. After our visit, PMC chief engineer Yuvraj Deshmukh assured us that the wada would be reopened in the last week of July.”

Civic officials said delays were due to the intricate nature of wooden restoration work, which aimed to retain the original Maratha-era architecture. The structure features cypress-shaped columns, each carved from a single teak tree — a hallmark of traditional Maratha residential architecture. The wada is spread over an acre and a half.

Khardekar demanded that PMC either manage the site or appoint a dedicated agency that handles heritage structures.