 PMC razes 20 illegal hoardings, slaps notices regarding 18 others
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
PMC razes 20 illegal hoardings, slaps notices regarding 18 others

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Besides removing structures erected using bamboo scaffoldings, the civic body has also taken down 59 illegal banners and flexes across the city

After the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident that claimed 16 lives and left 75 others injured on May 13, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has pulled down 20 illegal hoardings and issued notices to owners of 18 others till date.

According to the civic officials, hoardings at Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Baner areas were pulled down. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located at Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the civic officials, hoardings at Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Baner areas were pulled down. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located at Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Madhav Jagtap, head, PMC sky sign department, said, “PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale at a meeting instructed officials to launch a drive against illegal hoardings and carry out structural audit of permitted billboards.”

Besides removing structures erected using bamboo scaffoldings, the civic body has also taken down 59 illegal banners and flexes across the city.

According to the civic officials, hoardings at Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Ahmednagar Road, Wadgaonsheri, Kasba Peth, Ghole Road and Baner areas were pulled down. Of the 85 illegal hoardings in the city, 84 are located at Hadapsar-Mundhwa area and one in Aundh-Baner.

“Officials and ward officers have been instructed to conduct structural audit of hoardings and submit report within the next two days. Officials not taking action against illegal structures would face consequences,” Bhosale said.

Pune

