PMC receives 30 fogging machines for 23 newly merged areas

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 30 fogging machines to cater to the cleaning activities in the 23 newly merged areas
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 30 fogging machines to cater to the cleaning activities in the 23 newly merged areas.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 30 fogging machines to cater to the cleaning activities in the 23 newly merged areas. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 30 fogging machines to cater to the cleaning activities in the 23 newly merged areas.

Additional commissioner Ravindra Binawade said the machines were procured with the help of CSR fund and will be stationed at suburbs of the newly merged areas where they will be used for cleaning operations.

A PMC official said authorities does not want to take chance with waterborne disease during monsoon and wants to carry out timely spraying and fogging in the newly merged villages.

