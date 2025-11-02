PMC reserves ₹500 cr for land acquisition for Katraj - Kondhwa Road widening

In a bid to ease traffic congestion on the busy Katraj-Kondhwa road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fast-tracked construction of an alternative route. Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram conducted an on-site inspection of the work near Shatrunjay Temple on Saturday afternoon and directed officials to ensure speedy and high-quality completion. The civic body has already made financial provisions for land acquisition to widen the main road to 50 metres, with plans to take up full-scale development once land possession is completed. (HT)

“The alternative route must be completed quickly and with the best quality so that citizens can benefit at the earliest,” Ram said during the visit, where he reviewed progress with officials from the roads department, project consultants, and other stakeholders.

The alternative road is being developed to divert vehicular load from the existing Katraj-Kondhwa road until the main stretch is fully upgraded. The civic body has already made financial provisions for land acquisition to widen the main road to 50 metres, with plans to take up full-scale development once land possession is completed.

Ram appealed to property owners within the 50-metre stretch to hand over their plots promptly, assuring them of timely compensation. “The corporation has already reserved ₹500 crore for land acquisition, so citizens should not hesitate to grant working permission,” he said, adding that the goal is to make the corridor free of traffic bottlenecks before the monsoon of 2026.

PMC also plans to initiate the acquisition process for the remaining 34-metre stretch to ensure comprehensive road development in the area.

Commissioner Ram has been conducting regular field visits across Pune, including Katraj-Kondhwa, Wagholi, Lohegaon, and Mohammadwadi, to monitor civic works and interact directly with residents and local representatives. During these visits, he has reviewed projects related to road widening, drainage improvements, and waste management, stressing on timely execution, transparency, and citizen-centric governance.

His focus, officials said, remains on creating efficient, responsive, and people-friendly urban solutions aimed at improving day-to-day life in the city.