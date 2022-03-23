PMC restores water supply at Aga Khan Palace
A day after reports about the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) disconnecting water supply at Aga Khan Palace, the civic body’s water department on Wednesday restored the supply.
The civic body cut water supply to the palace on February 5, due to non-payment of dues worth over ₹1.70 crore. The Aga Khan Palace is maintained by Archeological Survey of India (ASI). The Hindustan Times, in its Wednesday edition highlighted that the palace has been parched since 45 days.
Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC restored the water supply at Aga Khan Palace on Wednesday. The ASI has assured the civic body, that they will pay the dues in a phase-wise manner in the coming days. PMC provided two water tankers immediately to maintain the lawn.”
The Aga Khan Palace has three connections, for the garden, staff quarters and the palace.
According to Gajanan Mandaware, ASI’s conservation assistant, the civic body gave fresh water connection at Aga Khan Palace.
“Today afternoon (Wednesday), we got a new water connection from the PMC water department. The issue of dues for previous bill is also being resolved from our end at higher level. The water will now be used for visitors and other purposes,” said Mandaware.
As the Aga Khan palace had historical importance the news of the PMC cutting its water supply arrived in the media. A day after reports were published, PMC and ASI jointly resolved the issue instead of escalating it.
Mahatma Gandhi was under “house arrest” at for 21 months in Aga Khan Palace on Ahmednagar road, which has become a monument of national importance. The palace was more than just a prison for Gandhi as it held a special place in his heart following two tragedies that happened while he was imprisoned there — the death of his wife Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai.
Hundreds of visitors from across India and abroad visit the palace every day. According to officials from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which manages the monument, around 700 to 800 visitors come here on weekends while the number goes up to 1,200.
