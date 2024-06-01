PMC sanitation workers to help clear waterlogging spots  

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take the help of sanitation workers to clear waterlogging at chronic spots across the city. According to solid waste management department figures, there are about 4,000 sanitation personnel, who will assist the drainage department to clear waterlogging spots. Aside from that, PMC has purchased 75 pumps to do away with waterlogging situations. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

From experience, most waterlogging occurs because of blockage of stormwater drain chambers in low line areas. Garbage accumulates in the chambers, preventing rainwater from draining into stormwater lines.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Given this, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale issued an order to remove garbage regularly in chronic waterlogging areas.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC drainage department, stated, “We completed all pre-monsoon work before the beginning of June. We’ve also sought help from the solid waste management department to clear garbage in low-lying areas. There are 57,598 stormwater chambers and nullahs throughout the city that we have cleaned. To avoid waterlogging, we must now keep these chambers clean, particularly at 116 chronic spots.”

According to solid waste management department figures, there are about 4,000 sanitation personnel, who will assist the drainage department to clear waterlogging spots. Aside from that, PMC has purchased 75 pumps to do away with waterlogging situations.

These pumps will be utilised by the disaster management department, fire department, and ward offices.

Sandip Kadam, head of the solid waste department of PMC said, “We have given instructions to all sanitation workers and officials to keep watch on waterlogging spots and clean areas regularly in monsoon to avoid water logging incidents”