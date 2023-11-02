News / Cities / Pune News / PMC seals 180 properties over tax dues

PMC seals 180 properties over tax dues

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2023 08:32 PM IST

The civic body on Wednesday sealed 40 properties and on Thursday sealed 140 properties and collected total of ₹8.81 crore, said officials

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started taking steps to recover the property tax dues and sealed at least 180 properties in the last two days.

The PMC has received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore in revenue through property tax this year against the target of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,400 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The PMC has received 1,500 crore in revenue through property tax this year against the target of 2,400 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body on Wednesday sealed 40 properties and on Thursday sealed 140 properties and collected total of 8.81 crore, said officials.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Ajit Deshmukh, head, PMC property tax department, said, “Since April this year, the PMC has sealed 2,004 properties with dues worth 123 crore. From this week, we will intensify action against defaulters.”

The PMC has received 1,500 crore in revenue through property tax this year against the target of 2,400 crore.

As there was confusion over the 40 per cent discount on properties, PMC started distributing the property tax bills in mid-April as the state government took time to decide on tax rebates. Now, the civic body will intensify action against defaulters to meet this year’s target, said officials.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out