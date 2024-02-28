 PMC seals property related to Rane over tax dues - Hindustan Times
PMC seals property related to Rane over tax dues

HT Correspondent
Feb 29, 2024

The property, as per PMC property tax department receipt, is in the names of SNS Commercial Premises, Rite Choice Company Private Limited and Nilesh Rane

Pune: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday seized a property at Deccan related to Union minister Narayan Rane, it issued a clarification on Wednesday stating that no notice has been issued to the minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers held protests at R Deccan Mall on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The property, as per PMC property tax department receipt, is in the names of SNS Commercial Premises, Rite Choice Company Private Limited and Nilesh Rane.

An official said that the civic body has received 25 lakh property tax dues on Wednesday and a dispute is on between PMC and owners over the outstanding.

The directors of SNS Commercial Premises are Nitesh Narayan Rane, Neelam Rane, Nilesh Rane and Rutuja Rane, according to officials.

Speaking to the media, Nitesh said, “If the action is legal, there is nothing wrong in it. The dues will be paid as per law.”

Meanwhile, supporters of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray’s party on Wednesday played a musical band in front of the property following the example of PMC’s action against defaulters.

