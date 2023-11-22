PMC sends four fresh samples of suspected Zika virus patients to NIV, Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sent serum samples of four suspected Zika virus patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation on Tuesday. Earlier on 11 November, Pune city reported the first case of Zika virus infection in a 64-year-old woman from Pratik Nagar, Yerawada. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Given the Zika virus patient being reported in Pune city, the civic body, since November 12, has sent samples of nine patients to rule out Zika virus infection.

The patients from Siddharth Nagar Hospital in Yerawada complained of fever, headache and joint pain and reports of all patients are awaited, said officials.

Earlier on 11 November, Pune city reported the first case of Zika virus infection in a 64-year-old woman from Pratik Nagar, Yerawada.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, has urged people not to panic unnecessarily and to visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment in case of fever.

“We have given orders to the medical officer of the Yerawada ward office and all hospitals and clinics in Yerawada to be cautious. They have been asked to send samples of fever patients to NIV to check for Zika infection,” he said. All these nine people are residents of the Yerawada area, he added.

Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches and joint pains amongst others.

“Individuals with fever and mentioned symptoms should visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. As there is no specific drug for Zika virus disease, the treatment is symptomatic,” said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, the surveillance activities are conducted in the entire Yerawada area and visits to 3,000 houses have been conducted to check fever patients.

“Measures are being taken to ensure that the Aedes breeding sources are eliminated in and around the houses in the Pratek Nagar area.

“People are advised to use personal protection measures, wearing clothes to cover the body completely and sleeping under bed nets even during daytime should be ensured,” he said.