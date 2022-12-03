PMC serves 271 notices in Nov-Dec for mosquito breeding sites

With Zika and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases being reported in Pune, the menace of mosquitoes in the city limits continues. At least 237 notices were issued in November and 34 in December for finding mosquito breeding sites in the premises of commercial as well as housing societies in the city.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year there are more than 700,000 deaths from diseases such as malaria, dengue, yellow fever, and Japanese encephalitis which are vector-borne diseases.

Speaking about the situation, Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at health department PMC, said that the 271 notices were issued in November and December.

“In November we have issued 237 notices and in December so far there have been 34 notices issued to premises of commercial complexes and housing societies in the city,” said Dr Wavare.

In November, PMC collected a fine of ₹29,000. This year, PMC has issued 3,358 notices and collected a fine of ₹2,44,550. Most notices are issued between July to October as in these months mosquito breeding is on the rise due to continued rainfall activity.

“We survey premises regularly looking for mosquito breeding sites which can house a lot of diseases like dengue, and chikangunya. With Zika and JE cases coming to the forefront, we have extensively started checking premises for mosquito breeding sites,” said Dr Wavare.

He added that the families should ensure that there is no stagnant fresh water in and around their houses.

Om Friday, health department confirmed the first case of Zika in a 67-year-old man from Bavdhan. Earlier, a four-year-old boy tested positive for JE at a city-based Hospital.