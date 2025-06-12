PMC sets up 50-bed ward for Covid patients at Naidu Hospital; two new cases reported

A day after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took a review of the Covid-19 situation in the city, the civic body has set up a dedicated 50-bed ward at Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital to treat the virus-infected patients, said the officials. The city has 31 active Covid cases, 21 of which are under home isolation and 10 are hospitalized, of whom seven are on oxygen support. Besides, the city has reported 151 Covid cases since January this year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to a statement issued by the PMC on Wednesday, two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported and three patients were successfully discharged after treatment. The city has 31 active Covid cases, 21 of which are under home isolation and 10 are hospitalized, of whom seven are on oxygen support. Besides, the city has reported 151 Covid cases since January this year.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “We have started surveillance for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the PMC jurisdiction. The information related to ILI and SARI patients is being updated daily on the government portal. Along with reserving 50 beds at Naidu Hospital, a sufficient stock of medicines and other essential supplies has been made available,” she said.

According to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, a 29-year-old woman from Pune has tested positive for Covid. She has reportedly been found infected with the newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variant, NB.1.8.1, a sublineage of the Omicron family. Currently, the NB.1.8.1 variant is spreading across Europe, Asia, and North America, said the public health officials.

XFG is a dominating lineage in Maharashtra, none of these three variants have been identified as variants under monitoring (VUM) by WHO. Previously a 21-year-old man from Thane had tested positive with one XFG variant. He later died on 24, May due to complications of Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) with a lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), said the officials.

Furthermore, the woman has reportedly developed symptoms like fever, sore throat, headache, and stomach pain for the past eight days. Her samples were taken for testing on May 26. She has a travel history and reportedly visited Hyderabad on May 16. The patient has taken three doses of Covishield vaccine and currently is in home isolation, said the health officials.

As per the statement issued by the public health department, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 107 fresh Covid cases, of which 44 are from PMC, 34 from Mumbai and seven from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Since January, 1,700 Covid cases and 19 deaths among the infected have been reported. Besides, there are 615 active Covid-19 cases in the state.