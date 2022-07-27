PMC should be planning authority for development of merged villages: BJP MLA Shirole
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has urged the state government to hand over the planning of 23 merged villages to Pune Municipal Corporation. Shirole made the demand during a meeting with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government post merger of 23 villages with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had kept major rights regarding these villages with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).
Shirole said, “After merger of these villages, PMC should have been the planning authority but the previous government empowered PMRDA. While building permission revenue is earned by PMRDA, PMC has to fund civic utility expenses of these new areas like road, drainage, water, sewage, streetlights and other infrastructure works.”
The MLA said that residents of these merged villages are facing difficulties as they have to visit two government agencies for any work.
Earlier, the BJP had objected to the state government’s decision to appoint PMRDA as the planning authority for merged villages. With the BJP sharing power at the state, party leaders expect Fadnavis to instruct officials to give planning authority rights of villages to PMC.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
