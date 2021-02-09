PMC spends 7,00,000 on online general body meeting, opposition slams BJP

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent ₹7,00,000 to hold an online general body meeting on Monday.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol warned that if the urban development department does not issue instructions, PMC will continue holding online general body meetings.

Though the state government on Monday instructed to organise the general body meeting physically in the presence of elected members, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) decided to organise online meetings by using various equipment.

Responding to the charge, the mayor said that the online meeting was announced as per legal provision and the civic body cannot change the meeting venue at the last moment.

To facilitate a better online meeting, the PMC hired a contractor. The TV sets, cameras, LED walls, and mic were installed at various locations. The elected members were expected to sit at regional ward offices and only office bearers and elected administration would sit at the headquarters.

The civic body spent ₹7 lakh for hiring this equipment. Earlier, the PMC used to conduct online meetings but it was used to be organised in the Shivaji Maharaj hall, and the elected members participated from their homes.

However, after receiving complaints that the elected members did not get a chance to participate in the online meetings, PMC hired the advanced equipment where members could vote and participate in the meetings.

Mohol said, “As the state government asked to organise online meetings on the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are following those rules. To make the general body meeting effective, a new system was introduced from Monday itself. The cost is not much for it.”

Congress party leader Aba Bagul said, despite the state government’s permission to organise physical meetings, the ruling party in the civic body organised online meeting to spend money.

According to Bagul, the BJP is running away from facing the elected members in a physical meeting.

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe said, “The ruling party is running from discussions. The state government had given instructions on Sunday itself but BJP remained firm on holding general body meetings online.”