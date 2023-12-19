PMC starts survey to verify tax rebate of residential societies under eco-housing scheme

PUNE If housing societies fail to manage waste generated by them on their premises, the civic body might revoke rebate in property tax, said officials. If housing societies fail to manage waste generated by them on their premises, PMC might revoke rebate in property tax under eco-housing scheme, said officials. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun checking if waste is handled properly and if rainwater harvesting or solar projects are in place on housing society premises.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

To promote sustainable practices, PMC gives a 5% to 10% discount on property tax to residential societies under the Eco-Housing Project Scheme, 2008. However, concerns have arisen as a substantial number of societies are reportedly failing to uphold and operate these projects.

According to property department officials, a rebate of 5% is given to those societies which install one system either vermicomposting, solar or rainwater harvesting and 10% for installation of two or three systems on society premises.

During an inspection in 2021, the civic body found that 3,081 establishments were not properly taking care of such projects.

Ajeet Deshmukh, head of property tax department, PMC, said, “We have given a letter to all ward officers to conduct a drive to check the status of the vermi-composting, solar and rainwater harvesting system and report to the property tax department. We have set a deadline of the end of January 2024. A decision on the issue will be taken after that.”