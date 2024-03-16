 PMC surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 3.08 lakh children - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

PMC surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 3.08 lakh children

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 16, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation surpasses target, immunizes 3.08 lakh kids aged 0-5 in pulse polio drive, achieving 101% coverage with mobile and fixed booths.

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) pulse polio immunisation initiative covered 3.08 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years, surpassing the set target of 3.04 lakh kids, the civic body’s health department officials said on Friday.

PMC pulse polio immunisation initiative covered 3.08 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC pulse polio immunisation initiative covered 3.08 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

PMC has achieved 101% coverage in the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign carried out across the city from March 3 to March 8. Exceeding the target of vaccinating 3,04,931 children between the ages of zero and five, 3,08,185 children were administered pulse polio drops.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per civic officials, 1,298 mobile and 102 fixed booths were set up. The immunisation camps were held at municipal hospitals, community halls, anganwadis, railway stations, airports, toll gates and bus stands. PMC had appointed 26 mobile and 20 night teams to administer polio doses to children at labour camps and those living on streets. The drive was conducted with the help of the Paediatric Doctors Association, NGOs and other stakeholders.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, chief immunisation officer, PMC, said, “On day one, 2.63 lakh children were immunised. The mobile teams conducted doorstep vaccination.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / PMC surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 3.08 lakh children
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On