PMC surpasses pulse polio immunisation target, vaccinates 3.08 lakh children

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) pulse polio immunisation initiative covered 3.08 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years, surpassing the set target of 3.04 lakh kids, the civic body’s health department officials said on Friday. PMC pulse polio immunisation initiative covered 3.08 lakh children aged 0 to 5 years. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

PMC has achieved 101% coverage in the intensified pulse polio immunisation campaign carried out across the city from March 3 to March 8. Exceeding the target of vaccinating 3,04,931 children between the ages of zero and five, 3,08,185 children were administered pulse polio drops.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per civic officials, 1,298 mobile and 102 fixed booths were set up. The immunisation camps were held at municipal hospitals, community halls, anganwadis, railway stations, airports, toll gates and bus stands. PMC had appointed 26 mobile and 20 night teams to administer polio doses to children at labour camps and those living on streets. The drive was conducted with the help of the Paediatric Doctors Association, NGOs and other stakeholders.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, chief immunisation officer, PMC, said, “On day one, 2.63 lakh children were immunised. The mobile teams conducted doorstep vaccination.”