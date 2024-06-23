PMC survey to identify unauthorised structures near Lohegaon AFS

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have launched survey to identify unauthorised structures within 100-metre radius of bomb dumping area at Lohegaon Air Force station (AFS). PMC and IAF have launched survey to identify unauthorised structures within 100-metre radius of bomb dumping area at Lohegaon AFS. (HT FILE)

Rohidas Gavane, executive engineer, PMC building permission, said, “The survey will cover structures, including carpet area and plinth details. We have identified 60 structures in the pilot survey.”

AFS Pune is one of IAF’s crucial air bases as it houses many fighter planes. PMC and Lohegaon AFS officials had met in May to discuss unauthorised buildings coming up in Lohegaon and Dhanori areas. The authorities have sought permission from the Air Headquarters and South Western Air Command to permit drone survey.