PMC to accept property tax forms beyond November 30 deadline

While the deadline for submission of PT (Property tax) 3 forms to the tax department to avail 40% concession in property tax was November 30, 2023, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend the deadline as less than one lakh citizens have submitted the required forms. Two years ago, the state government forced the PMC to scrap the concession under the high court’s order. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC property tax department head, Ajit Deshmukh, said, “The last date to fill up the PT 3 forms was November 30. However, only 96,257 citizens have submitted the form. Now, the PMC will allow the citizens to submit this form beyond the deadline so that they are able to get the benefit of the 40% concession in property tax.”

After the Panshet flood, citizens living in their own flats were getting 40% rebate in property tax. However, if they had rented out their flats, they were not eligible for the concession. Two years ago, the state government forced the PMC to scrap the concession under the high court’s order. However, both citizens and political parties were in favour of continuing with the concession so the state government asked the PMC to continue with it.

Notwithstanding, the PMC asked citizens to fill up PT 3 forms and submit the same to the tax department by November 30 and declare that they were living in their own properties if they wanted to avail the concession. The civic body even warned citizens that they would lose the rebate if they did not submit the forms by the appointed date.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ujjwal Keskar, said, “Though the state government had asked the PMC to continue with the concession as before, the PMC unnecessarily did all this babugiri and asked citizens to fill up forms. Hardly one lakh citizens have filled up the forms. Our demand is that the scheme be implemented like before instead of increasing administrative work.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) urban cell head, Nitin Kadam, said, “Unnecessarily, the PMC is troubling citizens and asking them to fill up forms. Already, property tax is very high for new properties. The PMC should give concession without making the citizens do all this…”