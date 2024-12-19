PMC to audit 757 kms of roads to detect encroachments

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department will be conducting an audit of 757 kms of roads to check encroachments, electrical poles, distribution panels and unauthorised constructions blocking smooth flow of traffic. A survey carried out by the department revealed 650 kms of roads occupied by illegal hawkers and unauthorised constructions. PMC road department to audit 757 kms of roads to check encroachments, electrical poles, distribution panels and unauthorised constructions blocking smooth flow of traffic. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The civic body celebrated “Footpath Day” on Tuesday and residents blamed officials for its inept and casual attitude towards removal of road encroachments, unauthorised hawkers and constructions on highways.

Rajendra Bhosale, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “We will ensure that all roads are cleared of encroachments and will conduct audit of illegal occupation on priority for smooth movement of traffic.” The civic chief issued directions to form flying squads of road and anti-encroachment departments, conduct audit and take strict action against violators.

“We are also forming no hawking zones to check road encroachers,” he said.

Road rights activist Raj Singh said officials have failed to detect encroachments and illegal occupation. “The violators are a threat to the law and order, lives of citizens and government. There is an alleged nexus between officials and illegal occupiers. We are moving the high court seeking action against the PMC road department,” he said.

Jaymala Dhankikar, NIBM Annexe Forum director, said, “Illegal occupation of roads by hawkers and electric poles is a blatant disregard for citizen’s rights. Roads are meant for commuters, not for encroachment. The authorities must take immediate action to clear roads, ensuring safe and smooth passage for all. There is a need for citizens to work together with PMC to make our city pedestrian-friendly and liveable.”

Citizen rights activist Daljeet Goraya said, “City roads are being suffocated by rampant encroachments, courtesy hawkers, vendors, and illegal constructions. It’s high time the authorities take decisive action to remove hawkers from roads, ensuring a safe, smooth, and congestion-free commute for citizens.”