Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
PMC to audit footpaths, deploy flying squads to prevent encroachments

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 12, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The decision comes as part of the ‘Pedestrian Safety and Facilities Policy,’ which aims to ensure safe and hassle-free walking for citizens

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to audit footpaths across the city and deploy flying squads to tackle encroachments. Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale announced these measures on Wednesday.

Although PMC has constructed 800 kilometers of footpaths under the ‘Civil Road Plan Guideline Policy’ along the city’s 2,000 kilometers of roads, encroachment has become a major issue. (HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

The decision comes as part of the ‘Pedestrian Safety and Facilities Policy,’ which aims to ensure safe and hassle-free walking for citizens.

Although PMC has constructed 800 kilometers of footpaths under the ‘Civil Road Plan Guideline Policy’ along the city’s 2,000 kilometers of roads, encroachment has become a major issue.

Bhosale said, “These squads will monitor and address illegal activities, including unlicensed hawkers occupying pedestrian pathways. I have directed officials to identify and enforce no-hawker zones.”

