The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set a September 15 deadline for completion of land acquisition and road widening work for the double-decker flyover at Ganeshkhind Road (Pune University Chowk to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) near Hare Krishna Path). The double-decker flyover is part of metro line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar). PMC to complete land acquisition for Ganeshkhind Road flyover by Sept 15 (HT PHOTO)

Recently, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting to review work on the double-decker flyover and instructed the PMC to complete the road widening work as early as possible so that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) can start work on the flyover.

As per the development plan (DP), the width of Ganeshkhind Road should be 45 metres but the existing width is only 36 metres. Therefore, the PMC has started road widening work by sending notices to private landowners and government establishments for land acquisition. Out of a total 21 landowners, the PMC has so far acquired land from 16 landowners. Whereas, the PMC is still discussing land acquisition with the likes of Government Polytechnic, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), National Information Centre (NIC), Reserve Bank of India, and two private landowners.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “For road widening, we need 4.5 metres of land on each side of the road. We have already initiated the process of road widening. We will have to construct a compound wall after road widening. Besides that, we will have to remove some trees. We have floated tenders for the road widening work. We are trying our best to complete the work till September 15. The PMRDA has set a deadline to complete some part of the flyover till August 15, 2024 which will then be opened to vehicular traffic.”

“We have given compensation in terms of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Space Index (FSI) to most of the landowners. However, some of the landowners have demanded cash compensation,” Gojare said.

The PMRDA will construct the 881-metre-long, double-decker flyover with six lanes. There will be a 260-metre-long ramp on the Aundh side with two lanes; 140-metre-long ramp on the Baner side with four lanes; 135-metre-long ramp on the Pashan side with two lanes; and 130-metre-long ramp on the Ganeshkhind side with six lanes.

Metro line 3 is a 23-kilometre elevated metro line connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central business district of Shivajinagar. The PMRDA is executing the metro project on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis and has appointed the Tata Company to execute it. The work is going on in full swing.

