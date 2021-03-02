PMC to develop Jambulwadi lake for recreational activities using PPP model
After Pashan and Katraj lakes, the PMC is set to develop the Jambhulwadi lake near Ambegaon using the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
After development, the Jambhulwadi lake will allow citizens to enjoy recreational activities like boating and fishing.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allocated ₹1 crore for the development of the lake in the budget announced on Monday.
Pune is moving towards becoming a lake city with the PMC budgeting amount to develop them as potential tourist attractions.
Earlier, the PMC had developed Pashan and Katraj lake and now it has decided to develop Jambhulwadi lake which is spread over 70-acre land near Ambegaon.
PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The PMC has decided to develop a lake located at Jambulwadi with the help of Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Jambulwadi was added to the PMC limits recently. There is a natural lake here and can be seen from the Pune-Bengaluru highway near the New Katraj tunnel. The PMC had already declared a no construction zone in the 100 metre land from the lake. the civic body’s efforts are to preserve this lake and convert it into a tourist attraction.”
According to Rasne, the civic body is planning to develop a garden, jogging track, yoga centre, boating, fishing, and many other facilities around this lake.
“The PMC has made budgetary provision to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for it and made an allocation of Rs1 crore,” he said.
BOX
Lohegaon lake development
Recently, Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre also proposed to develop a lake at Lohegaon which is spread over more than 60-acre land. It is a natural lake at Lohegaon. Recently, a meeting was held at Mumbai with the sports and tourism department to convert this lake into a tourist spot and kick-start water sports activities,” said Tingre.
