PMC to erect 45 temporary shelters in Pune for monsoon

With the imminent onset of the monsoon, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar took stock of the administration’s preparedness for the rains in the city. To avoid a recurrence of last year, when waterlogging brought the city to a halt during the monsoon, the civic authority started its monsoon preparation drive early this year. The civic body has plans to erect 45 temporary shelters to rehabilitate common citizens in case of heavy to very heavy downpours. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The civic body has plans to erect 45 temporary shelters to rehabilitate common citizens in case of heavy to very heavy downpours. During the meeting, Kumar directed the administration to provide temporary shelters for flood victims, primarily in low-lying areas. Every year, slums around the Civil Court, Dandekar Bridge, and Pulachi Wadi suffer from significant waterlogging as water often enters several homes.

Regional ward offices have been instructed to identify places near flood-prone areas as citizens can be temporarily relocated to such spots in case of flash floods or heavy rains.

Furthermore, the municipal commissioner has alerted the Fire brigade department to train PMC staffers about disaster management as during floods along with the fire brigade personnel, civic staffers would be part of the disaster management team.

In addition, Kumar asked the PMC Road Department to complete all road-digging work within a week so that there would be enough time for resurfacing before the monsoon.

