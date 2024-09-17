Menu Explore
PMC to give 25 lakh to kin of temporary employees who died during Covid

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2024 07:22 AM IST

PMC to give ₹25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to give 25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PMC to give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC to give ₹25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The standing committee of PMC approved 2.75 crore for the same, said officials.

During Covid pandemic a total of 103 employees of PMC died due to the infection. Among these, 91 were staff members, 11 were on contract and 1 was hired daily.

PMC had given 50 lakh or job for the family members of employees who were permanent and lost the life during the Covid.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC municipal commissioner, said, “PMC standing committee had approved 2.75 crore for giving compensation to the relatives of the employees who were on contract.”

Some of the employees’ relatives had taken the 50,000 as an immediate relief from PMC. While issuing the next compensation, PMC will minus this amount and will release remaining amount, said officials.

