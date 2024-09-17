PMC to give 25 lakh to kin of temporary employees who died during Covid

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to give ₹25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic. PMC to give ₹ 25 lakh compensation for 11 employees who were on temporary contract and died during the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The standing committee of PMC approved ₹2.75 crore for the same, said officials.

During Covid pandemic a total of 103 employees of PMC died due to the infection. Among these, 91 were staff members, 11 were on contract and 1 was hired daily.

PMC had given ₹50 lakh or job for the family members of employees who were permanent and lost the life during the Covid.

Rajendra Bhosale, PMC municipal commissioner, said, “PMC standing committee had approved ₹2.75 crore for giving compensation to the relatives of the employees who were on contract.”

Some of the employees’ relatives had taken the ₹50,000 as an immediate relief from PMC. While issuing the next compensation, PMC will minus this amount and will release remaining amount, said officials.