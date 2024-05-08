PMC to implement permanent rules related to water usage

To tackle the rising water scarcity and wastage of water in Pune city, the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come up with permanent rules regarding the usage/wastage of water. The proposal for the same has been given to the legal department of the civic body for final approval, officials said on Wednesday. Jagtap said that as per the proposed rules, washing streets, letting tanks overflow, bypassing water meters, and using potable water for building construction will attract penalties. (HT PHOTO)

Nand Kishore Jagtap, head of the water supply department, PMC, said that the initiative aims at equal distribution of water and prevention of misuse. “The final proposal prepared includes rules and regulations, penalties and action for wastage and misuse of water. The rules prohibit use of potable water for non-essential purposes like washing vehicles and gardening, and for entertainment purposes like water fountains. Potable water should be strictly used only for drinking and cooking,” he said.

Further as per the rules, commercial establishments like malls and theatres will be brought under the ambit of the PMC to limit water usage to drinking, road construction and cleaning purposes only. Jagtap said that as per the proposed rules, washing streets, letting tanks overflow, bypassing water meters, and using potable water for building construction will attract penalties. The use of pumps and water consumption over 150 litre per person (capita) per day will also be punishable, he said.

The PMC limits have been stretched after the merger of 34 villages which in turn has led to severe water shortage. Given that water is a limited resource, it is important to have a rule book for water consumption. Hence, the rules have been proposed and will soon be implemented across the city, officials said.

Pravin Tapkir, a Pashan resident, said that there is water shortage in Pashan despite several complaints to the PMC and citizens have to depend on water tankers. “The move is good but implementation should be on priority. However, illegal water connections and deteriorated water lines are also responsible for unaccounted water usage/wastage,” he said.