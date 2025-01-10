PMC to inspect 850 pvt medical centres in month-long drive

Pune: Following directions from the state public health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday inspected ten private hospitals registered under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949, said officials. Following directions from state public health department, PMC on Thursday inspected ten private hospitals registered under the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949, said officials. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The civic body will cover 850 nursing homes and hospitals to check for compliance with the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021, in the month-long drive.

PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade and assistant health officer Dr Suryakant Devkar have requested administrators and directors of the private medical centres to cooperate with the inspection staff.

Dr Devkar said, “As per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021 issued by the government notification, nursing homes are inspected twice a year. Any deficiency observed during the checking will be communicated to the hospitals concerned orally or in writing.”

The inspection drive has been launched following the directions from the deputy director of health services, Pune division.

Borade said training of health officials was conducted on Wednesday ahead of the drive.