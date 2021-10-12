Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle
pune news

PMC to install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune; Re1 for plastic bottle, 3 for glass bottle

PMC will install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers
PMC will install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
PMC will install “garbage collection ATMs” in Pune, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers. (HT (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation will install “garbage collection ATMs” in the city, to collect plastic bottles, glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “If citizens hand over empty plastic bottles, they will get Re1. If they hand over a glass bottle, they will get Rs3.”

Rasne said that one of the start-up companies has submitted a proposal for the installation of the devices.

A total of 40 such ATMs will be installed in the city in phases. Already such ATMs are operational in Delhi and Varanasi.

All the transactions are online with citizens getting money in their bank accounts for which they will need to register their mobile numbers.

Citizens will be informed about how to use it via a display on the devices.

PMC will provide the land for these ATMs in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out