PMC to keep Bal Gandharva, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch auditoriums shut for maintenance

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to keep two of the city’s most prestigious auditoriums – Bal Gandharva and Ganesh Kala Krida Manch – shut for a month for maintenance work. The proposal to keep the said auditoriums shut from February 16 to March 16, 2024, has been placed before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for his approval. Bal Gandharva Rangamandir, one of Pune’s iconic cultural institutions, is located at Shivajinagar. (HT FILE)

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “The administration has already stopped getting bookings for these auditoriums during the period it plans to keep them shut. We are hoping to get approval from the municipal commissioner very soon.”

The civic administration has already fixed the contractors for carrying out the maintenance work.

A few months ago, the then guardian minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Chandrakant Patil, had held a meeting with the civic administration and theatre artistes about the decrepit condition of the auditoriums and the many complaints raised about the same.

Patil had instructed the municipal commissioner to start the maintenance work of all the main auditoriums immediately. The administration had then prepared the plan based on Patil’s instructions. A few weeks ago, the Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium at Kothrud was closed down for a period of 40 days.

And now, the Bal Gandharva and Ganesh Kala Krida Manch auditoriums will be shut down for maintenance work. Both these auditoriums are centrally located and are always booked for plays and cultural events.