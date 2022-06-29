PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. The ban on single-use plastic items encompasses wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, plastic cutlery, straws and plastic sticks for balloons and ear buds, invitation cards, cigarette packets etc. Additionally, the thickness of plastic carry bags that are allowed will be increased from 75 microns to 120 microns from December 31 this year.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued orders to all state pollution control boards to cancel ‘consent to operate’ to units manufacturing banned items. The ban has to be implemented by producers, stockists, retailers, shopkeepers, e-commerce companies, street vendors, and houses in a sustained and long-term manner for it to succeed.
While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places.
Leeladevi Agrawal, a stationery vendor near Yerawada, said, “The plastic ban introduced in 2018 reduced the sale of plastic bags and items to a great extent. We have reduced the quantity of plastic materials in our shop. Compared to paper cups, the sale of plastic cups is only 30%. After July 1, we will remove the plastic items completely. As the sales are already less, I won’t face too many issues.”
In spite of the ban on plastic bags since the last few years, plastic bags continue to be used freely by small vegetable vendors and big shops in the market. Vatsala Jagtap, a vegetable seller near the Yerawada village area said, “At present, I get the plastic bags’ packet in shops without any restrictions. But after the ban, I will shift to cloth bags.”
According to the Environment Protection Act, any violation of the ban will lead to punitive action. It will lead to imprisonment up to five years with a fine which may extend to Rs1 lakh, or both. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day. Other action includes seizure of goods, levying of environmental compensation, and closure of operations.
Asha Raut, head of the PMC solid waste management department, said, “We already have a plastic squad in PMC which makes sure that plastic is not being sold in the market. Now, the ward offices will also work towards reduction of plastic. Additionally, there will also be a central team monitoring the process.”
About the existing sale of plastic bags, she said, “The new order will lead to stricter regulation and implementation to completely ban the sale.”
The ban on plastic and thermocol products which was implemented in 2018 could not be sustained for a long time due to lack of proper alternatives. Alok Gogate, head of operations, Swach Pune, said, “We welcome the move to ban single-use, low-value and difficult-to-recycle plastics. But the policies must have a provision for including waste-pickers and other informal sectors in recycling plastics. Along with the ban, the awareness and promotion of alternatives must also be prioritised to establish a sustainable market for it.”
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
-
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
-
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
-
PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes. HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
-
KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted
Employees of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor. In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years. In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately.
