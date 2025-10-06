PMC to launch pilot project to microchip stray dogs

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to implant microchips in 25,000 stray dogs in their jurisdiction on a trial basis, said officials on Monday. As per the latest stray dog population census carried out by the civic body in May 2023, the estimated (stray) canine population has reduced from 315,000 in 2018 to 179,940 in 2023. The 34 newly merged villages in the municipal limit have around 1.50 lakh stray dog population. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the PMC veterinary department officials, the microchips will be the size of a grain of rice. It will help track the movement, vaccination status and population of stray dogs in the city through a mobile application.

Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC, said, “We have written to a private company requesting to provide us around 1,000 microchips free of cost. It will be implanted in canines identified by the animal feeders from their respective area and monitored for two months.”

As per the officials, the microchips will be implanted in community dogs not yet covered under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme during the trial phase. If the pilot project is successful, the initiative will be implemented across municipal limits, said officials.

Dr Funde-Bhosale said, “The microchip will have a unique 15-digit number covering details about the stray dog.”