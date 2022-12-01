Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to lay water pipelines in Bavdhan

PMC to lay water pipelines in Bavdhan

pune news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:13 AM IST

As Bavdhan area is facing acuate water shortage, Pune Municipal Corporaiton decided to make it part of 24x7 water scheme and lay the water pipelines in this area

PMC designed and began implementing a 24-hour water scheme for the city (HT file photo)
PMC designed and began implementing a 24-hour water scheme for the city (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

As Bavdhan area is facing acuate water shortage, Pune Municipal Corporaiton decided to make it part of 24x7 water scheme and lay the water pipelines in this area.

The municipal administration had presented a proposal to the standing committee to include Bavdhan in the 24x7 water scheme and had requested permission to lay water pipelines in these areas.

PMC designed and began implementing a 24-hour water scheme for the city. In 2018, the state government included 23 villages in the PMC area after the scheme’s implementation began. Because these villages were later merged, the scheme was orginally not intended for them.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “PMC had appointed the consultant for executing 24x7 water scheme in the merged villages. Once the report would come, civic body will take policy decision on it.”

As the majority of the Bavdhan area is dependent on water tankers, PMC decided to prioritise the scheme in this area and lay the water pipleines for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out