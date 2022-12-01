PMC to lay water pipelines in Bavdhan

As Bavdhan area is facing acuate water shortage, Pune Municipal Corporaiton decided to make it part of 24x7 water scheme and lay the water pipelines in this area.

The municipal administration had presented a proposal to the standing committee to include Bavdhan in the 24x7 water scheme and had requested permission to lay water pipelines in these areas.

PMC designed and began implementing a 24-hour water scheme for the city. In 2018, the state government included 23 villages in the PMC area after the scheme’s implementation began. Because these villages were later merged, the scheme was orginally not intended for them.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “PMC had appointed the consultant for executing 24x7 water scheme in the merged villages. Once the report would come, civic body will take policy decision on it.”

As the majority of the Bavdhan area is dependent on water tankers, PMC decided to prioritise the scheme in this area and lay the water pipleines for it.