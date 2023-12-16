PMC to lease out synthetic track at Sanas Ground

As the Pune Municipal Corporation is unable to maintain the synthetic athletics track at the Sanas Ground near Sarasbaug, the administration now has put forth a proposal in front of the city improvement committee for operating and maintaining the track. The city-based Inventure Sports Academy has expressed interest in operating this running track and will pay a rent of ₹ 15,500 to the organisation. (HT FILE)

This synthetic track is used by many sportsmen and sports aficionados, but it is also frequently used for political and cultural activities, resulting in damage to the synthetic track.

Recently there was a tussle between common citizens and athletes as they wanted this track to be exclusive for specialised training.

After weighing all of these factors, the local body agreed to turn over the track to the agency in charge of maintaining and operating the facility.

Now the proposal is in front of the municipal commissioner for approval.