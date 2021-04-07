PMC to procure Remdesivir injections

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to procure Rs1 crore worth of Remdesivir injections. PMC, on Wednesday, floated a tender for supply of Remdesivir to PMC hospitals. Assistant medical officers Anjali Sabne and Sanjeev Wavare floated the tender for the same.

As there is a shortage of Remdesivir injections, hospital administrations are asking patient’s relatives to procure the medication. There are also complaints of patients being overcharged.

Opposition parties, on Tuesday, criticised municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for not procuring the medicines.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, Aba Bagul of the Congress, Deepali Dhumal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Prithviraj Sutar of the Shiv Sena, submitted a joint letter to PMC stating that it is the responsibility of the civic body to provide the medicine to patients at PMC hospitals. PMC has acted thereof.