PMC to recruit 236 interns under TULIP initiative

As per the central government’s direction, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for The urban learning internship programme (TULIP). The civic body will be filling up 236 posts under the internship programme for the year 2023-24. According to officials, maximum posts are in civil engineering department. A total of 159 interns would get chance a to work with in the civil engineering. The civic body will be giving ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 15,000 per month internship to the students. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “The internship programme intends to fulfil the twin goals of providing hands on learning experience to fresh graduates as well as benefitting states and urban bodies with infusion of fresh energy and ideas to solve critical challenges of urban development.”