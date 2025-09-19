PMC to revive JM Road parking facility with SUV, EV upgrades

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will restart the multi-storey mechanical parking facility near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan on Jungli Maharaj (JM) Road, lying idle since 2017, as part of its paid parking drive. The project will be managed with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), upgraded to accommodate SUVs and include EV charging stations. PMC will restart the multi-storey mechanical parking facility near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan on JM Road. (HT FILE)

PMC approved a “pay and park” policy seven years ago but never implemented it. In 2024, the civic body sent a proposal to the state urban development department for a pilot on six roads, but approval is pending. The municipal corporation plans to start pay-and-park facilities on JM Road, Fergusson College Road, Laxmi Road, Balewadi High Street, and main roads in Vimannagar and Bibwewadi.

Built in 2007 at a cost of ₹2.4 crore, the vertical 20-storey structure on JM Road was designed to accommodate 80 cars. The facility, however, failed to attract users due to easy roadside parking and was shut down in 2012 when no contractors showed interest to run it.

Dinkar Gojare, head, PMC project department, said, “A Delhi-based contractor who built the facility has inspected it and will soon submit a proposal for repairs. The facility will run with Maha-Metro on an 80-20 revenue sharing formula.”