PMC to set up designated feeding spots for stray dogs

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is working on setting up designated feeding spots for stray dogs, said officials. The move comes following the directives issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in July, aimed at resolving the ongoing disputes related to feeding stray dogs in public areas.

Currently, few such spots have been designated at Hadapsar, Wadgaonsheri, NIBM, Wanowrie, confirmed officials.

According to PMC veterinary officials, the civic body has prepared and shared a Google form to collect information from volunteers who regularly feed stray dogs. The volunteers are requested to submit details such as the number of dogs being fed, their vaccination and sterilisation status, and the type of food provided, they said.

“Once the data is collected, specific locations will be identified for feeding so that it does not cause inconvenience to other residents,” said Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC.

The aim is to bring all volunteers onto one platform and streamline the process. Based on the information received, the civic body will also assess how many zones are required across the city. However, currently only a few feeding spots have been finalized near housing societies, they said.

Dr Funde further informed that volunteers and feeders will be requested to state their timing when the canines will be fed and maintain hygiene.

“We have also decided to take their help for the sterilization and vaccination of the stray dogs. The designated spots for feeding will not be permitted on roads, gardens, or near building entrances. The move will balance stray welfare with citizen safety, especially in areas frequented by children and the elderly,” she said.

“We are not against feeding stray dogs, but it should be done in a proper and designated place. Feeding them at random spots near our gates or parking areas creates problems for children and elderly residents,” said Swapnil Shirke, secretary of a housing society from Dhanori.

Neehal More, an animal lover from Fatimanagar, said, “Most of us and volunteers feed the dogs out of compassion, but we also make sure they are vaccinated and sterilised. If proper feeding zones are created, it will be easier for us to care for the animals without disturbing others.”

As per the PMC officials, the feeding spots will be finalised by the committee comprising PMC officials, members of the district Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), police, housing society representatives, and dog feeders.

For every location, a dedicated committee has to be formed to finalize suitable locations, they said.