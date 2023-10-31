PMC to set up pipeline network to provide water in merged areas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to lay pipelines to develop water network for 34 merged villages. The civic body has invited bids for laying pipelines in Dhayari area. The residents of Wagholi, Lohegaon, Mohammadwadi, Kondhwa, NIBM Road, NDA Road and Ghorpadi are demanding municipal drinking water facility. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, PMC will allocate ₹6.54 crore for setting up the water pipeline network.

Kashinath Gangurde, executive engineer, PMC water department, said, “Tenders have been floated for water network at Dhayari, Bankarvasti, Laigudevasti, Chavannagar and other areas. Some of the villages merged with PMC since five years are yet to get water facility for lack of pipeline network.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “PMC is planning to provide water to merged areas but it will take some time. The civic body has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed drinking water network and sewage plan. PMC is executing the 24x7 water scheme in the old city area and plans to extend it to merged areas. In the meantime, we are providing water through tankers in these areas.”

Meanwhile, the then guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with PMC officials and public representatives from merged villages and instructed the civic staff to give priority to provide drinking water facility to merged areas.

As Patil represents the Kothrud constituency in the state assembly and Baner, Bavdhan fall under his jurisdiction, PMC has already began work to set up pipeline network in these areas.

The residents of Wagholi, Lohegaon, Mohammadwadi, Kondhwa, NIBM Road, NDA Road and Ghorpadi are demanding municipal drinking water facility. Recently, residents of Mohammadwadi submitted a memorandum to PMC to set up water pipeline network in the area.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!