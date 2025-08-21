Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

PMC to shift 288 families from unsafe Sangamwadi quarters

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 04:52 am IST

Pune's municipal commissioner orders the relocation of 288 families from unsafe staff quarters in Sangamwadi due to deteriorating conditions.

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff quarters at Sangamwadi and directed officials to immediately shift 288 families as the buildings have become unsafe for habitation.

Officials said the condition of PMC staff quarters at other locations in the city has also deteriorated. (AGENCIES)
Officials said the condition of PMC staff quarters at other locations in the city has also deteriorated. (AGENCIES)

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “After receiving complaints about the poor condition of the Sangamwadi quarters, the municipal commissioner personally inspected the site. As the buildings are very old and no longer fit to live in, he has ordered the relocation of 288 families.”

The issue of dilapidated PMC quarters at Sangamwadi has been raised several times in the past, and proposals for redevelopment were also discussed. However, the corporation was unable to vacate the premises. With complaints now coming from the residents themselves and the structures posing serious risks, the commissioner intervened and ordered immediate action.

Officials said the condition of PMC staff quarters at other locations in the city has also deteriorated.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC to shift 288 families from unsafe Sangamwadi quarters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On