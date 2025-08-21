PMC to shift 288 families from unsafe Sangamwadi quarters

PUNE: Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff quarters at Sangamwadi and directed officials to immediately shift 288 families as the buildings have become unsafe for habitation. Officials said the condition of PMC staff quarters at other locations in the city has also deteriorated. (AGENCIES)

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “After receiving complaints about the poor condition of the Sangamwadi quarters, the municipal commissioner personally inspected the site. As the buildings are very old and no longer fit to live in, he has ordered the relocation of 288 families.”

The issue of dilapidated PMC quarters at Sangamwadi has been raised several times in the past, and proposals for redevelopment were also discussed. However, the corporation was unable to vacate the premises. With complaints now coming from the residents themselves and the structures posing serious risks, the commissioner intervened and ordered immediate action.

Officials said the condition of PMC staff quarters at other locations in the city has also deteriorated.