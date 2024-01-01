PMC to start three new wards at Kamala Nehru Hospital

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has upgraded the Kamala Nehru Hospital (KNH), its only general hospital, to 400 beds. The civic body has added 100 more beds to the hospital, taking the existing facility from 300 to 400 beds, said the officials. Given the rising population of Pune, the PMC has decided to strengthen its healthcare facilities. (HT PHOTO)

The PMC has set up three new wards—a male medicine ward, female medicine ward, and an emergency care ward on the fifth floor of the hospital. All these three wards will be made functional from Monday, January 1. Also, a separate operation theatre for sepsis procedures will be made functional soon, the officials added.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, that till now the medicines patients and surgery patients have been admitted in the same wards, however, the additional sections will help cater to patients more efficiently.

“Additional healthcare staff has been appointed at the hospital which includes 15 nurses and eight class four staff for the upgraded facility. We have adequate doctors at the hospital including the resident doctors from PMC-run medical college,” he said.

Dr Suraj Wani, medical superintendent of KNH, said after Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) the PMC-run Kamala Nehru Hospital is the only public hospital in the city.

“Now we have separate medicine wards and an emergency medical ward. The hospital also has state-of-the-art operation theatres and a Neonatal intensive care unit (ICU). All treatments and procedures are provided free of cost,” he said.

Given the rising population of Pune, the PMC has decided to strengthen its healthcare facilities. The medical college started by PMC has been of great help to the hospital when it comes to resident doctors.

“Even if 100 more beds have been added, there won’t be an issue to provide healthcare services to the additional patients,” Dr Smita Sangade, deputy medical superintendent of KNH, said.