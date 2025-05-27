PMC to test SARI patients for Covid-19, starts contact tracing of patients 

Amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now start testing patients hospitalised with ‘severe acute respiratory illness’ (SARI) for the virus infection, said the officials. Amid the uptick in COVID-19 cases witnessed in the state, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will now start testing patients hospitalised with ‘severe acute respiratory illness’ (SARI) for the virus infection, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The decision was taken on Monday, during a meeting held by the health officials of PMC, BJ Medical College, the city task force, Naidu Hospital and the public health department, amongst others. Additionally, all patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI in both public and private hospitals will be monitored. Besides, the PMC from Monday has started contact tracing of Covid patients, they said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 69 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of which 37 are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 1 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief said, samples of all positive patients will be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genome sequencing. However, Pune city to date has reported only sporadic cases, and there is no significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.’

A large population in the city is already being exposed to the virus and vaccinated, due to which there is herd immunity in the community against the virus infection. However, the PMC officials have urged the citizens to be cautious and follow good hygiene practices.

Dr Borade further said even in the few Covid cases reported this year, most of the patients had mild symptoms.

“Patients who do not need hospitalisation should follow home isolation. The PMC has set up an independent ward of 50 beds at Naidu Hospital. As per experts, the current Covid-19 virus in circulation causes mild illness. This virus currently spreads easily, but patients have not shown signs of severe illness. However, citizens should not panic,” she added.