PMC to vaccinate 1.80 lakh dogs as part of rabies-free campaign

The PMC health department plans to vaccinate 1.80 lakh stray dogs during a six-month time frame as part of the Rabies-Free campaign being run as per the directions of the Union government. The health department has announced the training of all the officials of the veterinary and animal husbandry department for vaccination of the dog population under their jurisdiction. The rising number of deaths has raised concerns about the PMC’s healthcare systems in combating the outbreak of rabies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The vaccination assumes significance in the wake of six fatalities that took place due to rabies within the urban area. The rising number of deaths has raised concerns about the PMC’s healthcare systems in combating the outbreak of rabies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The central administration has released a decree to commence a comprehensive campaign to vaccinate stray dogs against rabies. The primary aim is to achieve rabies-free status for the nation by the year 2030, and the Central government has stressed the urgency of implementing prompt actions to achieve its ambitious objective.

The Central government has launched the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for prevention and control of Rabies. As per information received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the strategies of the National Rabies Control Program are the provision of rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin through national free drug initiatives, training on appropriate animal bite management, prevention and control of rabies, surveillance and intersectoral coordination, strengthening surveillance of animal bites and rabies deaths reporting and creating awareness about rabies prevention

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has also requested the concerned authorities to take appropriate action and to effectively implement the animal birth control (dogs) rules, in 2023 to control the dog population.

The main focus of the rules is on anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs and neutering of stray dogs as a means of population stabilisation.

The National Action Plan” for rabies Elimination in India has been developed with inputs from experts nominated by the different stakeholders. The National Action Plan for the Elimination of Dog-mediated Rabies (NAPRE) in India provides a broad framework for combating Rabies.

PMC Veterinary Department Head Dr Sarika Phunde said, “Mass vaccination of street dogs will take place as part of Rabies free city programme under directions of the central government. Five organisations have been appointed for the work for vaccination and sterilisation which will begin soon.”