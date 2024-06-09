 PMC to work with defence authorities to solve waterlogging issue - Hindustan Times
PMC to work with defence authorities to solve waterlogging issue

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2024 07:52 AM IST

On June 4, the Kalas, and Dhanori areas recorded 120 mm of rainfall, with many homes and commercial establishments getting flooded

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials will meet with defence authorities to discuss stormwater management on their shooting range, which is one of the causes of prevalent waterlogging issues at Kalas and Dhanori.

The commissioner directed the local authorities to meet with defence officers and urged that they implement the necessary stormwater management actions. (HT PHOTO)
On June 4, the Kalas, and Dhanori areas recorded 120 mm of rainfall, with many homes and commercial establishments getting flooded.

On this background civic commissioner Rajendra Bhosale along with municipal officers visited the area on Friday. Commenting about the development, Bhosale said, “On June 4, the area received a lot of rain in a short span, causing waterlogging incidents at many spots.”

He added that at the Laxmi Rark area at Dhanori, a large amount of water came from a nearby Army establishment, causing severe waterlogging.

The commissioner directed the local authorities to meet with defence officers and urged that they implement the necessary stormwater management actions. Bhosale also directed authorities to clean the stormwater lines in the area again and install manhole covers to allow rainwater to discharge quickly.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP, road department officers Aniruddha Pawaskar and Kishori Shinde, among others, were also present during the visit.

